MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProKidney were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PROK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProKidney by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 450,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ProKidney by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,266 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ProKidney by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProKidney during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProKidney in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PROK. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProKidney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

ProKidney Price Performance

PROK opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. ProKidney Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ProKidney

In other news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 16,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $41,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,700. This represents a 13.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

