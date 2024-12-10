MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $123,000 in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowhead Specialty

In other news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $37,735,294.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,211,079.70. This trade represents a 22.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Down 3.4 %

BOW opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

