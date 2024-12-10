MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $146,000 in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANRO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 370,612 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW downgraded Alto Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rodman & Renshaw downgraded shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Alto Neuroscience Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ANRO opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

