MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,674 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Sirius XM by 113.5% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 2,683.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 139.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -17.03%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 869,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $20,483,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,024,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,884,722.95. The trade was a 0.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.