MicroStrategy Incorporated Announces Recent Sales, Bitcoin Holdings, and BTC Yield Updates**

MicroStrategy Incorporated, a global leader in business intelligence, recently made notable announcements in its 8-K SEC Filing dated December 9, 2024. The company detailed its latest updates on sales agreements, bitcoin holdings, and Bitcoin Yield Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Regarding the company’s Sales Agreement with several agents, including TD Securities (USA) LLC and Barclays Capital Inc., MicroStrategy reported that between December 2, 2024, and December 8, 2024, approximately 5,418,449 shares of its class A common stock were sold under the Sales Agreement. This resulted in aggregate net proceeds to the company of around $2.13 billion, with $9.19 billion worth of shares still available for issuance and sale.

In terms of bitcoin acquisitions, MicroStrategy revealed that during the same period, the company acquired around 21,550 bitcoins for approximately $2.1 billion in cash, at an average price of approximately $98,783 per bitcoin. This move was financed using proceeds from the sales of shares under the Sales Agreement. As of December 8, 2024, MicroStrategy, along with its subsidiaries, collectively held approximately 423,650 bitcoins, acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $25.6 billion.

In the realm of BTC Yield KPIs, MicroStrategy shared that from October 1, 2024, to December 8, 2024, the company’s BTC Yield stood at 43.2%. Over a larger timeframe from January 1, 2024, to December 8, 2024, the BTC Yield reached 68.7%.

The BTC Yield Key Performance Indicator represents the percentage period-to-period change in the ratio between the company’s bitcoin holdings and its Assumed Diluted Shares Outstanding. This metric helps in evaluating MicroStrategy’s strategic approach to acquiring bitcoin in a manner believed to be beneficial for shareholders.

MicroStrategy emphasized that BTC Yield should not be seen as an operating performance measure, financial measure, or income generator. It is used to assess the shareholder value of the company’s bitcoin holdings relative to its equity capital. The company’s BTC Yield is influenced by various factors, including the sources of financing used for bitcoin acquisitions and market dynamics impacting the value of its shares.

It’s crucial for investors to review all SEC filings for comprehensive financial information on MicroStrategy. The company stressed that BTC Yield is only meant to augment investor understanding and has its limitations. The data contained in this report is furnished information and not filed under any regulatory requirement.

MicroStrategy Incorporated signed off on this report on December 9, 2024, underscoring its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

