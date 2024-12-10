Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,766 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 118,853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MFG opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.31.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

