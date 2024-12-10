Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

MPWR stock opened at $609.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $755.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $811.73. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,805,551.60. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $15,653,021. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

