Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Trading 13.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Free Report) were up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 29,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 19,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Mount Logan Capital Stock Up 13.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Mount Logan Capital Company Profile

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

