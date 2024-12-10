Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Holdings Decreased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,692 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of MUR opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $49.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $758.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.74 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 14.78%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

