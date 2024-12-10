Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 20.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 34,283.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $272,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,557.06. This trade represents a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 31.47, a current ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

About Nelnet

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.