Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Buys 426,758 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 426,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $657,207.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,509,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,284,154.14. The trade was a 1.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nerdy Trading Up 2.5 %

NRDY opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NRDY shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nerdy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.