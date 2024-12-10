Newpark Resources Rebrands to NPK International Inc., Launches New Brand Identity and Website

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR), a prominent worksite access solutions provider, has unveiled its strategic rebranding initiative. Effective December 9, 2024, the company will operate under a new name, NPK International Inc., or NPK for short. This transformation is designed to align the company’s focus on offering specialty rental solutions tailored to the global worksite access market.

Under the new brand identity, NPK International Inc. is positioned as a premier worksite access solutions company dedicated to delivering top-tier products and services to support critical infrastructure projects across domestic and international markets. The rebranding emphasizes NPK’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer success, with a focus on providing value-creating solutions for long-term growth.

Accompanying the rebranding effort is the launch of a new corporate website, accessible at www.npki.com. The updated website showcases NPK’s strategic priorities, diverse capabilities, and dedication to providing access solutions that drive efficient and sustainable project support within various industries.

In concert with the rebranding, the company’s common stock will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘NPKI’, with the change scheduled to take effect before market open on December 19, 2024. This ticker symbol change will replace the current ‘NR’ designation.

Matthew Lanigan, President and Chief Executive Officer of NPK International Inc., expressed enthusiasm for the company’s new chapter, noting NPK’s commitment to serving the evolving needs of the global worksite access market. Lanigan highlighted the company’s status as a vertically integrated provider of worksite access solutions, serving a broad range of global infrastructure clients, particularly in utility and energy sectors.

As NPK International Inc., the company intends to uphold a disciplined, return-focused approach to capital allocation to maximize shareholder value. The new branding reflects NPK’s dedication to delivering durable, cost-effective, compliant, and sustainable solutions to its customers. Lanigan outlined a clear strategic roadmap for driving profitable growth, inviting shareholders, customers, and partners to participate in enhancing NPK’s industry-leading worksite access brand.

NPK International Inc. manufactures, sells, and rents industry-leading sustainable composite matting products, along with a suite of services encompassing planning, logistics, and remediation. With a global footprint, the company caters to critical infrastructure sectors such as electrical transmission & distribution, oil and gas exploration, renewable energy, and construction.

Investors seeking further information can visit NPK International Inc.’s website at www.npki.com or contact the Investor Relations team led by Noel Ryan or Paul Bartolai at [email protected].

