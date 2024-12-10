Nikola Corporation Enters Equity Distribution Agreement with BTIG, LLCOn December 9, 2024, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) finalized an Equity Distribution Agreement with BTIG, LLC, as indicated in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchan

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nikola’s 8K filing here.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nikola
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Quantum Computing Inc. is a Leader in the Industry, For How Long?