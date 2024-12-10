Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its position in Nutanix by 29.7% during the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 203,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 46,582 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $8,290,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $3,150,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 10,930.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -186.63, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.