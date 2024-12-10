Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $40.74.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1581 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

