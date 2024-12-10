PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 587.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,052,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 899,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $3,246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 23.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $741,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.92. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

