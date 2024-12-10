Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 191.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

PECO opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

