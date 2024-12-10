Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Trading Up 7% – What’s Next?

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 34,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

