Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 86.8% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

