PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1,016.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.3 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $95.36 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.