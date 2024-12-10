Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ:QSI) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Quantum-Si Incorporated, a leading company in the field of advanced diagnostics, recently announced that it has successfully regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. This announcement follows a prior notice from Nasdaq highlighting the company’s non-compliance due to the closing bid price of Quantum-Si’s Class A common stock falling below $1.00 per share for a consecutive period of 30 business days.

As stipulated by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), Quantum-Si was given a timeframe of 180 days to rectify the situation and meet the minimum bid price requirement. On December 5, 2024, the company received confirmation from Nasdaq that as of December 4, 2024, Quantum-Si had successfully achieved compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. Consequently, Nasdaq deemed the matter closed, signifying Quantum-Si’s adherence to the listing standards.

Looking ahead, Quantum-Si has affirmed its commitment to maintaining compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The company will continue to monitor the closing bid price of its Class A common stock vigilantly to prevent any future lapses in adherence to regulatory requirements. Failure to sustain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) in the future might result in renewed notifications from Nasdaq concerning potential delisting of Quantum-Si’s Class A common stock.

As part of its regulatory obligations, Quantum-Si Incorporated submitted a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing the recent development regarding the company’s bid price compliance status. The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Jeffry Keyes, officially signed off on the report.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to remain informed about Quantum-Si’s regulatory developments, particularly concerning bid price compliance and Nasdaq listing standards, as the company continues to progress in the realm of advanced diagnostics.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

