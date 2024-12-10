Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Stock Price Down 13.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) were down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
Resona Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.
About Resona
Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.
