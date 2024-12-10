Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Thilo Schroeder Acquires 1,304,347 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) Director Thilo Schroeder bought 1,304,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,999,962.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,096,612 shares in the company, valued at $96,444,152. The trade was a 164.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
Revolution Medicines stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.40. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
