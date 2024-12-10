RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.52. 119,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 107,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 143.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 100,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

