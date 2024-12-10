RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.52. 119,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 107,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.