Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TC Energy by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,462,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,609,000 after buying an additional 10,065,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,892,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,749,000 after acquiring an additional 467,497 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,515,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,584,000 after acquiring an additional 214,689 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 156.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,769,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,590,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 31.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.822 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Veritas raised TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

