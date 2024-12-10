Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $670,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of APA by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in APA by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,102,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after buying an additional 600,612 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in APA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 191,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on APA. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on APA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $37.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

