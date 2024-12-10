Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $713,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $487,706.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,859.97. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.38 per share, with a total value of $181,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,676.68. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,750. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Barclays cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.