Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 33,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,343,111.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,517,956.48. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $50,532.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,952,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,104,681.29. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,088 shares of company stock valued at $12,951,071. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

