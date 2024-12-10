Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FAF opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 1.30. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.70%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

