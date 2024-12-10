Selectis Health Appoints WithumSmith+Brown, PC as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) recently announced a significant change in its independent registered public accounting firm. Effective December 4, 2024, the company’s Board of Directors, following the suggestion of the Audit Committee, has approved the appointment of WithumSmith+Brown, PC (“Withum”) to serve as its independent registered public accounting firm.

The decision to engage Withum was made without prior consultation on accounting principles specific to transactions or potential audit opinions related to Selectis Health’s financial statements. This move signifies a strategic shift in the company’s financial oversight structure, aiming to enhance transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

With this new appointment, Selectis Health aims to strengthen its financial reporting mechanisms and ensure adherence to stringent accounting standards. The selection of Withum as the independent registered public accounting firm is a testament to the company’s commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and financial stewardship.

No additional exhibits were included in the recent filing, indicating a focused update on the change in the accounting firm. As of now, no further details or disclosures have been made by Selectis Health regarding this transition.

The emerging growth company is looking to leverage the expertise and experience of Withum in navigating complex financial landscapes and ensuring accurate and transparent reporting practices. The appointment of a new independent registered public accounting firm is a critical step for Selectis Health as it continues to evolve and strengthen its financial operations.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates from Selectis Health regarding this recent development in its financial management structure. This strategic decision underscores the company’s dedication to upholding best practices in financial reporting and maintaining trust and accountability with its shareholders and the broader investment community.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

