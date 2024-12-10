Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Chairman Wayne J. Weaver Purchases 285,500 Shares

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) Chairman Wayne J. Weaver acquired 285,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,681,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,173,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,524,368.39. This represents a 7.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 138.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 89,504 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,440,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Trading raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Articles

