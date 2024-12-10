Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 125.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 242,735 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 233,217 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,676,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 131,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Investec lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 5.0 %

SBSW stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

