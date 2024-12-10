SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

SK Telecom Trading Down 1.1 %

SK Telecom stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.