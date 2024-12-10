Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk Sells 21,783 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SNA opened at $354.72 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.06%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 32.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Snap-on by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.1% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.