Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $482.69 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $185.37 and a 1-year high of $506.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.96.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

