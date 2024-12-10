Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) CEO Moishe Gubin Purchases 112,347 Shares

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) CEO Moishe Gubin acquired 112,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,123,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,670. The trade was a 19.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Moishe Gubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Moishe Gubin acquired 17,600 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $211,024.00.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Up 1.9 %

STRW opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.22. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is 101.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

