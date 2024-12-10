Suzanne G. Smith Sells 26,138 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 26,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $653,188.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,356.22. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,618,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,456,000 after acquiring an additional 791,569 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,809,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

