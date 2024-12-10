Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Jonathan Neman Sells 33,444 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 33,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,343,111.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,517,956.48. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jonathan Neman sold 41,805 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,614,091.05.

On Monday, November 25th, Jonathan Neman sold 14,745 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $663,525.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Jonathan Neman sold 20,937 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $838,108.11.

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $40,410.10.

On Friday, September 13th, Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $597,061.60.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 2.32. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $45.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,399.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 103,664 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 848.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 270,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 241,652 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 311,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

