TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,184,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,419 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $27,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.37 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.