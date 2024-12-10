The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.43. 283,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 207,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%.
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
