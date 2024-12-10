The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.43. 283,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 207,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 107,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

