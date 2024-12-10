The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Timothy A. Massa Sells 25,889 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 25,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,556,446.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,563.32. This represents a 18.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kroger Stock Down 2.4 %

KR opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kroger

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 14.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,269,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,426,000 after acquiring an additional 281,878 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,037,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

