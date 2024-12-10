The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Timothy A. Massa Sells 25,889 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 25,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,556,446.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,563.32. This represents a 18.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
KR opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.48.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 14.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,269,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,426,000 after acquiring an additional 281,878 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,037,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
