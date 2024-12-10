The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at $29,708,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 38.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,009,000 after purchasing an additional 534,818 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth about $12,447,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 34.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 263,478 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 18.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after buying an additional 251,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

NMIH opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

