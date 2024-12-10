Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.4% in the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 270,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after buying an additional 25,465 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 135.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $16,435,800. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

NYSE:TOL opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.90.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.34%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

