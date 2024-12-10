TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at $605,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 9,893.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TriNet Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,018,000 after purchasing an additional 391,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $218,155.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,396.18. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,533 shares of company stock valued at $418,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

TNET stock opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

