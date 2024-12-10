TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.42 and traded as high as $38.80. TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF shares last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 3,326 shares.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
