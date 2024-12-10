TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.54 and traded as high as $36.58. TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF shares last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 129 shares.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.69.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

