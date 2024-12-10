UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $7.18 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.21% of Cinemark worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1,532.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 650,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 610,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 234,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,012,000 after acquiring an additional 148,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,253,000.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,543.72. The trade was a 12.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $921.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

