UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

