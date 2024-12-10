UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 3,682 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,087 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,624,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,963,000 after acquiring an additional 122,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,205,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,057,000 after buying an additional 370,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,321,000 after acquiring an additional 203,407 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,461,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,081,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,207,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. Stephens began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.3 %

FHB opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

