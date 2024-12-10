UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Carter’s worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. RWWM Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $23,675,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 44.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 371,681 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 50.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,894 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 67.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,918,000 after purchasing an additional 170,960 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

